33,022 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.