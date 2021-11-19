MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1,426.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EchoStar by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EchoStar by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

