Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,686 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,959 shares of company stock worth $69,839,043. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

