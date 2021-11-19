Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,066 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in 8X8 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

