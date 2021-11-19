First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of FB Financial worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

