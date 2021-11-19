Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Sells $195,187.68 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

