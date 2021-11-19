U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,196 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USX opened at $8.79 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

