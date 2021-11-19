Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DT stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

