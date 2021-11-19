Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Globe Life worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.