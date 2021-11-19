Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

