Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,433,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

