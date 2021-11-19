Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,433,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.