Erik Mervin Herzfeld Sells 30,472 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CUBA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $79,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

