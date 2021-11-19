Erik Mervin Herzfeld Sells 30,472 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CUBA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
