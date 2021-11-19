Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $129.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of IPAR opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

