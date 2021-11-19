89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $331.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

