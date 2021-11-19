Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

BLDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.