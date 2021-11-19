Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Northland Securities

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.