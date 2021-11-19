Insider Buying: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RIVN stock opened at 123.38 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

