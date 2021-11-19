Insider Buying: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RIVN stock opened at 123.38 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.