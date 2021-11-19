Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

FOCS opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 99.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

