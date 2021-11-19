Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.