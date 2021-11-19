Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $28.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 47.05 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 9.69 and a 1 year high of 64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of 29.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

