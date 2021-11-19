Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRPH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

