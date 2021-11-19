Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TLS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,580,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

