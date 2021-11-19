ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $49.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of ONON opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

