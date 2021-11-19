ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $49.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.
Shares of ONON opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
