Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

HYFM stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

