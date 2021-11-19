Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $2,796,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 162,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CALX stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.