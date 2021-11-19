AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.46% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

