Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 343,673 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 343,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

