e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $94.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $399.37 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE ELF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.