e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $94.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $399.37 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE ELF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

