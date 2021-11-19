Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 57,448 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

