UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.22. UpHealth shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 168,143 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on UPH shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

