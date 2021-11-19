Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 8.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.