Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 8.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
