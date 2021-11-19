BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.30

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 175116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
