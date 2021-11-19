BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.30

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 175116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in BHP Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 455,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,499 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

