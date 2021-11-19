VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.75

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.75 and last traded at $123.75, with a volume of 56880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,320,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $196,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

