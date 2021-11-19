Piper Sandler Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

