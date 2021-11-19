Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 24,799 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.