Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 437,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,891,343 shares.The stock last traded at $353.43 and had previously closed at $369.56.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average of $361.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

