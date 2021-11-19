Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

