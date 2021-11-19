Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

