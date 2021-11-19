Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head to Head Review

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affirm and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 43.46 -$430.92 million ($3.12) -44.59 Radware $250.03 million 5.73 $9.64 million $0.34 91.59

Radware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -73.88% -24.86% -9.83% Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affirm and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 9 0 2.53 Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $150.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Radware has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Affirm.

Summary

Radware beats Affirm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

