Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,349 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Glatfelter worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $17.31 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.