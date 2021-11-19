UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Parsons by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 219,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parsons by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares during the last quarter.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

