Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,022 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 109,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

