Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

