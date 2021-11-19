Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,941 shares of company stock worth $6,906,958 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ALKT opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.