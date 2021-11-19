Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $366,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

