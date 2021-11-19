California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

