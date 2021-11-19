California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hyliion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hyliion by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $7.10 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

