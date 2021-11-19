14,916 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

