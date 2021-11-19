Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 5,267 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $404.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.50. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

