Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

10/12/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 336.45 ($4.40) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 239.60 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 338.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

Get BP plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.